CHEYENNE – Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Davis issued an emergency order Wednesday asking all circuit and district courts to suspend in-person proceedings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order is aimed to protect public health and the court, while still allowing the court’s essential functions to continue.
Judges are being encouraged to use video or telephone conferencing, reschedule civil trials and attempt to reschedule criminal trials.
“We are fortunate that our branch has invested in video technology and upgraded our hardware in recent years so that we can perform many judicial functions remotely,” Davis said in a news release.
He’s also encouraging individual judges to issue specific orders about their needs as the situation evolves.