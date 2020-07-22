CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled the state can withdraw from a signed plea agreement before the defendant changes their plea, and the agreement isn’t binding until this happens.
The decision was issued July 10 in the Laramie County District Court case of Cody Russell Nelson v. State of Wyoming. Nelson was sentenced to 28 to 38 years in prison by Judge Thomas Campbell after he was found guilty of one count of sex abuse of a minor after a jury trial.
Nelson was 26 years old when he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl who was living with him because he was in a relationship with the girl’s mother, according to court documents. The incident occurred in January 2016.
In his appeal, Nelson asked the court to decide whether the district court erred when it allowed the state to withdraw from the plea agreement, and if he was denied the right to testify in his own defense.
The Supreme Court affirmed Campbell’s original ruling that the state could withdraw from its agreement because Nelson hadn’t changed his plea yet in accordance with the agreement. The high court also affirmed that Nelson wasn’t denied his right to testify in his own defense at trial.
Before his jury trial, Nelson originally had a plea agreement arranged with former Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg. When new District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove took office in January 2019, she withdrew from that plea agreement.
Plea agreements are governed by contract law, and since Nelson hadn’t changed his plea, which was part of the agreement, the state didn’t have an obligation to Nelson, according to the high court.
“The State withdrew from its plea agreement with Mr. Nelson before he acted on his promise to change his plea, and he has not otherwise asserted that he detrimentally relied on the agreement in the few days between when it was executed and the State withdrew from it,” the Supreme Court said.
“The plea agreement was therefore not an enforceable contract, and the district court did not err in granting the State’s motion to withdraw from it.”
Nelson also didn’t testify at his own trial because he was under the false impression that the state could ask him questions that would prejudice him in his pending drug case – which the state couldn’t do, according to court documents.
Nelson’s attorney and prosecutors also made statements during the trial that it would be a bad idea if Nelson were to testify.
Since Nelson didn’t stick with his motion during the trial that would object to the state asking about his drug case, and he claims this is what prevented him from testifying, he didn’t prove his right to testify was violated, according to the decision.