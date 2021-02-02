CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has reversed a district court decision and found that the Laramie County Planning Commission did not have the authority to deny a proposed hard rock quarry due to the county’s lack of zoning.
With that Monday ruling, the rock quarry proposal from Colorado-based Asphalt Specialties Co. Inc. is expected to move forward with no barriers in the way. But Harriet Hageman, Asphalt’s attorney in the case, said more details on the next steps for the mining operation will be available once she meets with County Attorney Mark Voss.
Thanking the Supreme Court in a news release, Asphalt Specialties President Dan Hunt said, “As has become ever more apparent in the past year, it is important to stand up for individual rights – property rights being key amongst them – against the ever-increasing usurpation of these rights by government and regulatory agencies.”
The Colorado company purchased 555 acres in southwestern Laramie County called Lone Tree Creek several years ago and put forward a site plan in 2018 for a 15-acre rock quarry, which is a pit where rocks, sands or minerals are extracted from the ground.
But that proposal hit a wall in October 2018. The site plan died with a 2-2 tie in the Planning Commission, after members heard concerns from residents of Granite Canon about traffic, and air and water quality, and looked at how the proposal fit into the county’s comprehensive plan.
That decision was then appealed by Asphalt in the courts, with the case making its way to the state’s highest judicial chamber.
Though not upheld by the court, the Planning Commission argued, “The applicant’s proposed use does not fulfill the purpose of the site plan regulation. It does not adequately protect the health, safety and welfare of Laramie County residents. It also fails to support the community vision described in the Laramie County comprehensive plan, and it does not effectively balance economic development with other equally important needs in the community.”
Ultimately, the Supreme Court’s finding came down to the zoning classification and lack of land-use regulations for the rock quarry proposed southwest of Harriman Road and Interstate 80. That plot of land is classified as Agricultural Residential in the Laramie County Comprehensive Plan, but it isn’t officially zoned yet. Additionally, the county has no land-use regulations governing quarries or mining operations.
Hageman added that the site plan met all county requirements.
The Supreme Court found, “Counties may only restrict a land use pursuant to zoning. … The Commission therefore exceeded its statutory authority when it utilized its comprehensive land-use plan and the site plan review process to outright deny ASCI use of its land for a limited gravel mining operation.”
In a nutshell, the Planning Commission only has the authority to deny plans based on zoning if the land is already zoned and if the project doesn’t fit into that classification. They did not have the authority to reject a site plan with no zoning issues in the way.
According to Keith Guille with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Asphalt Specialties still has an application pending for a limited mining operation.
But for Commissioner Troy Thompson, the zoning issue raises a much larger question. With most of the property in the county remaining unzoned, he said the Laramie County Board of Commissioners will see some discussions on whether that needs to change, looking at county developments going forward.
“This Supreme Court decision brings this to a head, because now, this is something that flat out says either we zone countywide ... or situations like this continue where people say, ‘Listen, I get to do what I want with my land,’” Thompson said.