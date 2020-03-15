CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a legal malpractice case involving local attorney Gay Woodhouse.
Plaintiff Thomas Scranton is suing Woodhouse and her firm, Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC, for attorney malpractice. Scranton claims Woodhouse missed a filing deadline and caused his claim in an administrative proceeding to be dismissed because of it.
This case was dismissed Sept. 10 by Judge John Fenn in Laramie County District Court. In Scranton’s case statement, it says Fenn awarded summary judgment to Woodhouse without explanation.
Scranton is asking that this decision be reversed and remand his case for trial.
The underlying case was an administrative appeal from Scranton, who was fired by the city of Cheyenne in 2016. The city gave Scranton a written statement of termination with notice of his right to appeal the firing to the city’s personnel commission. To appeal this decision, Scranton was required to file a written request for appeal in the city clerk’s office by Aug. 24, 2016.
Scranton retained Woodhouse and the law firm to represent him in the termination appeal. She prepared the appeal in the form of a request for an administrative hearing, but it wasn’t delivered until Aug. 25, one day after the deadline. The personnel commission dismissed the appeal due to missing the deadline.
Woodhouse also filed a petition for administrative review in Laramie County District Court on Scranton’s behalf. On Feb. 13, 2018, the court upheld the commission’s dismissal of the administrative appeal, quoting the deadline notice in its affirmation.
Scranton filed the original malpractice complaint on Aug. 20, 2019.
According to court documents:
Scranton was employed by the city from 2008 until Aug. 9, 2016. On that date, without prior notice, the city fired Scranton as the deputy chief building official. On Aug. 10, 2016, Scranton and Woodhouse’s firm entered into an attorney-client relationship.
Since Scranton had the right to appeal his termination, Woodhouse prepared the administrative hearing request, which was allegedly mailed Aug. 23, 2016. It was received by the city clerk’s office two days later.
After the personnel commission dismissed Scranton’s request, Woodhouse filed for a reconsideration Sept. 9, 2016. This wasn’t granted. On Oct. 6, 2016, she filed a review petition.
On Feb. 13, 2018, Judge Catherine Rogers affirmed the personnel commission’s decision, reiterating that the request was late.
In a legal malpractice case, the client must offer witness testimony that the attorney’s conduct fell below the standard of care and the attorney’s malpractice caused the client to suffer harm.
While the court documents note Woodhouse didn’t deny her error by missing the deadline, she claims there was no harm done by it. In a deposition, Woodhouse admitted her “actions in failing to file the request for a hearing ... fell below the standard of care.”
Woodhouse argued in district court that since the courts can’t speculate on whether Scranton’s appeal would have been granted if it had been turned in on time, the possibility of causation isn’t enough. According to the court documents, Woodhouse claimed there’s “no chance” Scranton would have been reinstated, even if the appeal arrived on time.
Scranton later hired attorney Deb Baumer to serve as an expert in his case, since she was involved in hundreds of employee termination cases when she worked for the Office of Administrative Hearings. In her deposition, Baumer described details of the harm to Scranton by being deprived of his hearing, including the right to present factual evidence that likely would have resulted in lesser discipline than termination.
She also described that in the city’s termination notice, there was a “laundry list” of reasons for the termination, but none were conduct-related.
Issues were also raised about Scranton’s job application, which indicated he had an MBA degree, which he doesn’t, and about an incident when he was previously terminated that he didn’t address. But Baumer argued there are reasons given by Scranton for all of these incidents and that the commission could have had the opportunity to listen to these reasons too, if Woodhouse filed the appeal on time.
Scranton’s Supreme Court appeal was filed on Dec. 8.
The law firm’s case statement argues Scranton was fired for bullying, dishonesty, use of obscene language, disorderly conduct, rudeness and sexual harassment. The documents also state Scranton claimed he lost $571,000 in wages and benefits because he planned to work for the city until he was 75, although he was 68 when he was fired.
The documents go through Scranton’s employment history, noting a string of firings or requests for resignations from at least three jobs, two of which were at American National Bank.
In April and May 2016, two city employees complained to the human resources department about concerns they had with the permitting and licensing department. These complaints included allegations of harassment of female employees and foul language used by men in the department.
An investigator was hired and multiple sources pointed to Scranton as one of the people using foul and harassing language. Scranton was also interviewed and admitted he was friendly with the staff, but didn’t feel he’d been inappropriate. He did admit to using foul language in meetings, though.
The Woodhouse law firm’s documents point out that Baumer was unable to testify as to how Woodhouse’s action cost Scranton $571,000 in damages. These documents ask the Supreme Court to affirm the district court’s ruling.
Chief Justice Michael K. Davis recused himself from the case on Feb. 13. District Judge Peter Froelicher will act in his place.