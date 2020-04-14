CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 58.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at 99 cents per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.69, a difference of $1.70.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.83 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.