...Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Near-Critical to briefly critical fire weather conditions
with low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained
winds of 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts at 25 to 30 mph
possible. Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, central and southern
Nebraska Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased today under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning
is discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
The pond at the East Cheyenne Community Open Space. Photo provided on March 30, 2022, and taken by Jeanie Vetter, a greenway and parks planner at the city of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department.
Potential plans for East Cheyenne Community Park. Captured via screenshot on April 26, 2022, from the city's survey about this open space.
CHEYENNE – The city has a survey for you to take, by May 10, as it gathers feedback from the community about possible future plans for East Cheyenne Community Park.
Park planning consultants have put together plans showing concepts for future uses of the site, according to an emailed news release from the city. These concepts are based on a previous survey and an open house that was held in March, it noted.
The city will hold a second open house this Thursday, at Saddle Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, 6815 Wilderness Trail. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Participants are advised to enter the building by using the school gym's entrance.)
The park, which is accessible to the public, is an open space and is new to municipal ownership. The property was purchased in April 2020 with sixth-penny sales tax funds approved by Laramie County voters in 2017.
"Let us know what you think! Join the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department to make important decisions regarding future amenities at the new park," Tuesday's email said.
East Cheyenne Community Park encompasses some 105 acres that are "bound by Whitney Road to the east, Pershing Boulevard to the north, private property to the west and the Union Pacific Railroad to the south." The address is 6017 E. Pershing Blvd.