CHEYENNE – Laramie County Sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of an aggravated assault near South Greeley Highway.
At 9:28 a.m., deputies responded to the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway after a man reportedly pointed a pistol at another person and left the area on foot, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Following an extensive search, the suspect, Rudy Delarosa, was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon, department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said.
Because of its proximity to the incident, Afflerbach Elementary School, 400 W. Wallick Road, was "placed on a secure perimeter" as a precaution until 11:10 a.m. According to Barnes, this meant two deputies were standing guard outside the school until "imminent danger" had passed.
Anyone with information should call the Laramie County Sheriff's Department at 307-633-4700, Barnes said.