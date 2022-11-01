CHEYENNE – One person is dead and a sheriff's deputy is in stable condition following a shots-fired incident Monday night.
Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
"During the course of the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect," the post, timestamped 10:47 p.m., reads.
A deputy was shot, and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The deputy is in stable condition, according to the post.
The suspect is reportedly dead, though it's unclear how they died.
"The scene is still active, and has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation," the post says, and further updates "will be provided as the become available."
According to LCSO, there is currently no ongoing threat to the public.
Members of the sheriff's office could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Laramie County this year.
On May 28, a member or members of the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Joint SWAT Team shot and killed a suspect out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who was reportedly wanted on charges that included second-degree murder. Officers had located the man in a local residence and killed the suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, after he “pulled a firearm,” according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release from the time.
On April 2, an LCSO deputy shot and killed 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne, reportedly following a “slow-speed pursuit,” a news release said at the time. Tillman was apparently a suspect in a prior assault.
Investigations of both incidents are still in progress by the Wyoming DCI, that agency said, following a request for public records by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle earlier this month.