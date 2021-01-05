CHEYENNE – A man accused of setting a vehicle on fire on Wyoming State Capitol grounds Saturday has been charged with felony third-degree arson.
Thomas Kimball Tsung Swei, 41, of Cheyenne was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Local law enforcement and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the Herschler Building on the north side of the complex, where Swei was taken into custody.
After his arrest, Swei was served a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply, with original charges of fourth degree arson, property destruction and simple battery at the Laramie County jail, according to booking reports. He was originally arrested on these charges in September.
Swei was seen setting the vehicle on fire in a video obtained by overnight Capitol complex security, according to booking reports.
Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Tuesday that he was not aware of any damage to the complex, and no injuries were reported.
Beck said he didn't have information about a potential motivation, but he said there was no evidence that the fire had anything to do with recent vehicle thefts or the Christmas Day RV bombing in Nashville, Tennessee.