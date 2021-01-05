Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Some snow and blowing snow is also possible. * WHERE...East Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and Chugwater, central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...8 AM until 8 PM MST Tuesday. The greatest potential for snow and blowing snow will be during the mid to late afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Snow showers could lead to brief but significant reductions in visibility and slick road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&