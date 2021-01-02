CHEYENNE – Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire Saturday morning in front of a government office complex near the Wyoming Capitol in downtown Cheyenne.
“We were dispatched at 7:39 a.m. to a vehicle fire that was threatening structures as the intersection of 26th Street and Capitol Avenue,” Andrew Dykshorn, battalion chief for Cheyenne Fire Rescue, said. “We observed a small four-door vehicle that was parked between the east and west buildings at the Herschler Complex and was actively involved in fire. One engine crew was able to extinguish that fire fairly quickly with no damage to the existing structure on either side of the car.”
Dykshorn said he’s not aware of a motive for the car fire which is still under investigation, but that a person of interest has been taken into custody.
Cheyenne Police Department Spokesperson Alex Farkas said the case is being handled by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which oversees security at the Herschler Building. Wyoming Highway Patrol could not be reached for comment by press time Saturday.
“From what we saw at the scene, this appeared to be an isolated incident,” Dykshorn said. “Obviously we always ask people to speak up if they see something and appreciate the community’s support, witnesses videotaping things when they do happen so we have a better idea of what’s actually going on.”
Outgoing Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said she heard about the fire through a second-hand source and arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. According to Orr, fire rescue personnel reported to her that an accelerant was used in the fire.
Orr said that by the time she got there, the scene was already in “clean-up mode” and that fire rescue personnel there relayed to her the following account of a witness who lives across the street from where the fire took place:
“They saw this car drive up in between the buildings,” recounted Orr. “According to the individual from the fire department, the neighbor thought perhaps they were going to be taking a photograph or maybe loading or unloading things into the state building. Then, they saw a male retrieve some items from the car and then it caught on fire.”
Orr called the incident “troubling, especially in light of what just happened in Downtown Nashville,” referring to the Christmas Day RV bombing in Tennessee’s capital city, which left only the perpetrator dead and eight others injured.
“We still don’t know the reasons behind (Saturday’s fire),” Orr said. “As I leave office, I would ask the people of Cheyenne to be open to the fact that unfortunately the time has come to where we might not have as much access, as far as being able to drive up close to our Capitol and government buildings. We need to preserve not only the property but the human lives who do the daily work within our government offices. We are not immune from what is going on around the country.”