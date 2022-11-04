CHEYENNE – The man killed during a Halloween night incident that injured a sheriff's deputy has been identified.

James Albert Templeton Jr., 55, of Cheyenne was wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to a Friday morning news release from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. LCSO had been "actively seeking information regarding the location of Templeton for several months," the agency said.


