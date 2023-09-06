Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested after allegedly firing shots on East Lincolnway Tuesday afternoon. CPD said nobody reported injuries in the incident and he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless endangering with a firearm, methamphetamine possession and interference with a peace officer (no injury).
CHEYENNE – A man who police said fired shots on East Lincolnway Tuesday afternoon was apprehended and has been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury).
The Cheyenne Police Department said that the nearby Alta Vista Elementary School was placed under a "secure perimeter" during the search for Kirkendall.
According to a jail booking sheet, CPD was told that Kirkendall entered the American Legion Post 6 building and pointed a gun at a security camera. When police arrived, he was sitting outside, near Big Horn Avenue. He fired the pistol and fled through the Firebird Motel.
Officers pursued on foot, along with troopers from Wyoming Highway Patrol, until he was found near East 15th Street and Bradley Avenue.
Kirkendall reportedly resisted arrest and was tased by officers. Upon handcuffing him, officers found a pipe, which they said had "suspected methamphetamine residue." They also recovered the gun, according to a CPD news release.
He was examined by American Medical Response before he was booked into the Laramie County jail.
Kirkendall is set to appear in court on Sept. 19.
