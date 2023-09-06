Andy Kirkendall

Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested after allegedly firing shots on East Lincolnway Tuesday afternoon. CPD said nobody reported injuries in the incident and he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless endangering with a firearm, methamphetamine possession and interference with a peace officer (no injury).

CHEYENNE – A man who police said fired shots on East Lincolnway Tuesday afternoon was apprehended and has been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury).

