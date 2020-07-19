CHEYENNE – A SWAT team was called to the 1200 block of Taft Avenue Saturday morning after a suspect allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post.
The suspect was booked on several counts of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and pointing a gun at bystanders.
Also Saturday morning, a man was reported to be pointing a gun at motorists on Lincolnway and was arrested by police. Police are looking for potential victims and are encouraging people to call the police department if they were involved in this incident.