Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, speaks on House floor

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, speaks during discussion at the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber on Jan. 12, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites probably won’t see a big change in sales taxes this year after lawmakers tabled a sweeping bill that would have nixed most exemptions while decreasing the overall sales tax rate.

House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was intended to simplify and update Wyoming’s “outdated” tax structure while accommodating the state’s shift toward a service-based economy. (Under current state statute, services are exempt from sales taxes.)

Tags

comments powered by Disqus