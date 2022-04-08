CHEYENNE – While the students on a school bus from out of town might have gotten a surprise when the vehicle hit a light pole here Friday afternoon, the good news is no one was injured.
And the driver apparently did nothing wrong. Her drug test was negative, and she was to have been back on her way home Friday night. Meanwhile, the students get to continue meeting with others from across the state who also have a shared affinity for agriculture.
A bus from Sweetwater County School District 2 was trying to maneuver in a Frontier Mall parking lot with other vehicles when it collided with the side of a light pole, officials from SCSD2 told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. They said the bus was not going fast, and a reason it might have had the collision is because the concrete housing the pole was askew due to it being hit earlier in a separate incident involving a truck.
The students were in Cheyenne for the annual State FFA Convention. The event has been going on this week at the Event Center at Archer and Laramie County Community College, a state FFA official said. Now referred to exclusively by its acronym, FFA once stood for Future Farmers of America.
As for why the kids were at the mall, the answer may bring back memories of high school trips from years past. During some down time at the convention, “they go to the mall so that the kids can shop, eat at the food court” and such, said Rachel Todd, transportation supervisor for the Sweetwater district. The mini-crash occurred in the parking lot near the Shoe Carnival store, in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard, according to Alexandra Farkas, a spokesperson for the Cheyenne Police Department.
Stacy Broda, state director of the Wyoming FFA Association, said a lot of positive things were happening during the convention. She said the gathering attracted some 1,200 participants. Speakers at the event included Gov. Mark Gordon, she said.
But vehicle collisions do occur. Laramie County School District 1 helped out its counterpart district after the incident, according to officials from both districts. LCSD1 towed the busted-up bus to local transportation facilities, according to LCSD1 transportation official Adam Greenwood. Another school district that had room for the displaced students “helped us out,” as there was bus capacity to spare, said Todd from the Sweetwater district.
“We went over with our tow truck and towed the bus back to our facility,” thus helping to avoid commercial-towing costs, Greenwood said by phone. “I believe we are just going to hold it” at that location, he added. “It sounds like it is pretty significant,” he said of the damage, which he had not yet seen personally.
Todd said that “the front quarter panel where the lights are was peeled back” in the incident. Photos she provided to the WTE showed the damage.
Todd, among others, emphasized that the bus driver was not facing any criminal allegations, and the police spokesperson said an investigation may be continuing. Another bus will take the students back home when they are done with the convention, officials said. Friday afternoon, that bus was on its way to Cheyenne from SCSD2, which Todd estimated is a distance of about 275 miles.
Farkas noted that although an officer did respond to the scene, no crime was considered to have occurred at this time. “The bus driver was cooperative and remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation,” Farkas later wrote in an email.
“The driver did not do anything wrong, there is no criminal activity, the students were very concerned for the driver and they care about her very much,” said Todd from SCSD2. “The driver was just trying to avoid other buses” at the time of the crash, she continued. “It’s kind of in their blind spot, she was paying attention to the other buses, she was only going 5 mph. No one was hurt.”
LCSD1 notified parents of students locally about the incident, even though none were involved in the crash. The district also said by email that “due to a state culminating event that is taking place in Cheyenne, you can expect to see more school buses in and around our area.”