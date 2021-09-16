...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Tackle Hunger Food Drive makes a difference in Wyoming
CHEYENNE – Nearly 4,000 meals were donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming at the University of Wyoming football home opener Spt. 4 through the Tackle Hunger Food Drive.
The food drive was a partnership between Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming to fight food insecurity in Wyoming.
In addition to the nonperishable items donated across the state, and in support of Hunger Action Month, BCBSWY made donation of $50,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. This is in addition to a $50,000 gift from the BCBSWY Caring Foundation this past spring.
"This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming showcases their commitment to this state and that they are taking their responsibility of health and wellness of communities statewide seriously,” Gordon said. “By leveraging their sponsorship of the opening football game to tackle hunger, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming brought awareness to the often invisible issue of hunger, and they increased action by generating nearly 4,000 meals for our Wyoming neighbors. Everyone is one tragedy away from needing to access resources such as a food pantry, and I am just inspired by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming and their dedication to leading the charge of being hunger heroes across the state of Wyoming."
“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues people in Wyoming face – it affects 1 in 6 residents and is often an unseen problem. The work of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative reaches every community in Wyoming and offers innovative solutions unique to our state. BCBSWY is committed to positively impacting the health and wellness of our communities. Food security is a key driver of health, and we are proud to partner with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “With our workforce located across Wyoming, our employees find great value in helping their neighbors and we are so grateful to everyone who contributed nonperishable food items in our Tackle Hunger Food Drive.”