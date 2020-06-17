CHEYENNE – During the entire month of May, Taco John’s and Jonah Bank of Wyoming teamed up to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.
For the fourth consecutive year, participating Taco John’s and Jonah Bank locations encouraged customers to contribute to the campaign to support the suicide prevention efforts of local nonprofit groups, such as Grace For 2 Brothers, and similar organizations across Colorado and Wyoming, according to a news release.
This year, 21 Taco John’s locations in northern Colorado and Wyoming surpassed its goal of $15,000, raising a total of $20,743. All funds will be donated directly to the local organizations, the release said.
On Tuesday, June 16, Taco John’s presented a check to Grace For 2 Brothers Director of Operations Rhianna Brand, Executive Vice President of Jonah Bank Gregg Jones and CEO of Taco John’s International Jim Creel.
“Taco John’s is proud to be a community partner of Grace For 2 Brothers in Cheyenne and all of the other suicide prevention organizations in the great state of Wyoming,” Creel said in the release. “Their efforts to raise awareness in our community, to assist those that are struggling and to support caregivers and survivors who are still in the fight are crucial to a healthy, thriving community like ours. Their mission is especially important during this time when so many have been asked to quarantine or social distance themselves during the pandemic. Suicide prevention organizations, along with their employees and volunteers, are truly essential every day.”