CHEYENNE – Taco John’s announced Thursday it will partner with Jonah Bank of Wyoming and the Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation to raise money for local suicide prevention efforts during the month of May.
From May 1 to 31, participating Taco John’s and Jonah Bank locations will be accepting donations for this cause, with all of the money going to awareness and prevention efforts, the organizations said in a news release.
In Laramie County, those funds will go to Grace for 2 Brothers, a Cheyenne-based organization dedicated to preventing suicide through awareness and education.
Small businesses that donate $200 or more at Jonah Bank locations will be entered into a drawing for a free lunch catered by Taco John’s.
“Wyoming’s suicide rate is double the national average and more than triple the lowest rate of any other U.S. state or territory,” the news release said.
In 2020, Wyoming ranked number one per capita in suicide deaths in the U.S., according to SAVE.org – 31.3 people per every 100,000. Wyoming has also led the nation in suicide since 2018 and has been in the top five since 2014.
“Suicides not only leave communities grieving, they also have financial and economic impacts,” the release said. “Exposure to just one suicide affects an estimated 135 people, with six of those (having) major life disruptions. Each suicide costs an average of $1.5 million in lost productivity and medical costs.”
May has been nationally designated as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949, when it was first recognized by a nonprofit now known as Mental Health America.
Jeremy Bay, executive director of Grace for 2 Brothers, said proceeds from the fundraiser will help their organization keep the services they provide as free as possible. These include trainings on suicide intervention, access to case management services that can aid in prevention, and assisting those affected by suicide in the grieving process.
This will be the sixth year Taco John’s has partnered with Jonah Bank and Grace for 2 Brothers to raise money for suicide prevention. In 2015, one of the bank’s founders, Casper’s Mick McMurry, died by suicide, bank marketing director Cidne Skavdahl told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“It’s really impacted not only the bank, but also the community – Casper, in particular, as well as the state of Wyoming, and the business community, as well,” she said. “So it’s very near and dear to us, and obviously, it is a huge problem.”
In Casper, money raised will benefit the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force, Skavdahl said.
Taco John’s cashiers typically ask if patrons would like to donate when they pay for their food, said Taylor Sawyer, field marketing manager for Taco John’s International.
Lobbies in Jonah Bank locations will have glass fishbowls out to collect donations, or patrons can donate by going through teller lines, Skavdahl said.