CHEYENNE – Taco John’s is sponsoring the 8th Annual Plant Pandemonium at the Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
Thanks to this sponsorship, the community is invited to help the Children’s Village plant its landscape for the coming summer. All plants are provided.
There will be several precautions enforced to ensure the safety of all volunteer planters. Volunteers must provide their own hand trowels for planting. The Botanic Gardens will not be sharing tools. Planting beds and containers will be flagged with six-foot spacing between family groups and individuals. The Paul Smith Children’s Village will not be open for free play during Plant Pandemonium programs. Restrooms and drinking fountains will be unavailable.
Due to COVID-19, and limits on social gatherings, the volunteer work force will be reduced significantly. Currently, it will be able to host 25 volunteers at one time. Individual and family groups are welcome. No preregistration is required, but volunteers will not be allowed to enter the Children’s Village if they have reached capacity.
The following are the dates and times:
• 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 23: Container Chaos – help plant planters and containers for the Paul Smith Children’s Village and the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
• 1-4 p.m. May 26, May 28, May 30, June 2 and June 4: Plant Pandemonium – help plant areas within the Paul Smith Children’s Village.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6: Help plant areas within the Paul Smith Children’s Village, and the Taco John’s Taco Truck will be on site for hungry volunteers.
If you would like a volunteer opportunity for your social or service organization, contact Aaron Sommers at aaron@botanic.org directly to schedule a private volunteer session. Questions may also be directed to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 307-637-6458.