CHEYENNE – With a donation of just over $24,000 presented Monday afternoon, Taco John’s helped Cheyenne’s Friday Food Bag Foundation on its path to ensuring all kids have access to nutritious foods on the weekends.
In the Friday Food Bag warehouse, surrounded by packaged brown bags and boxes full of food yet to be distributed, leaders from the organization thanked Taco John’s for its generous contribution.
“That’s 24 weeks of giving back that we get to continue to do,” the foundation’s Sarah Compton said, because the organization gives out about 1,000 food bags every week.
Each of those bags is filled with food kids can make themselves if their parents are away, and the goal is to fill in the gaps for kids who are facing food insecurity or who might not have access to meals on the weekend. The program has grown substantially since its inception in 2007, when they were providing 50 meals a week.
“It's impossible for us to support kids without community partners,” Compton said.
Each year, Taco John’s locations across the country participate in the Nachos Navidad fundraiser, where customers buy the festive nachos or round up their totals to help a local charity. Bringing in a total over $14,000, Taco John’s chipped in an extra $10,000 to support the foundation moving forward.
“We want their team of volunteers to know we appreciate what they do for these students and their families,” Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel said in a news release announcing the donation.
And according to Taco John’s senior operations manager Steve Smyth, the amount raised was the highest of any Nachos Navidad fundraisers so far. This year, people made big bucks donations of $50 and $100, which Smyth said reflects how generous the Cheyenne community is. He added that Taco John’s is just glad to play a role in that.
“We do it because we’re part of this community, and the teams working in our restaurants are part of this community,” Smyth said. “They want to help, and we have a means to help by holding the fundraisers in our restaurants.”
The help came at a good time for the Friday Food Bag Foundation, Peaches Tyrrell said at the presentation, as their regular fundraisers have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Many nonprofits have faced similar issues throughout the pandemic, so Tyrrell said, “We really count on your donation to continue the program like we've been doing without interruption.”
Compton added, "That's just so much food and so many bags. It's amazing."