LANDER — From WYDOT to the Department of Health to the State Engineer’s Office, more than 500 state employees work in Fremont County. Lots of those offices are leased space, with Riverton boasting one of the lowest cost per square foot for state leasing costs in the state.

Should more state workers be centrally located in Riverton? And could the state save money by buying or building office space for those workers?

