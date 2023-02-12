IRS warns of tax scams

Scammers often ramp up their efforts during tax season, and anyone can be a victim, according to Tom Lacock with AARP.

The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fraud and scams are exceptionally common and criminally underreported according to Tom Lacock, associate state director for communications and state advocacy at AARP. Scammers ramp up their efforts during tax season, Lacock said, and anyone can be a victim.

