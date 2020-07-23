CHEYENNE – Wyoming Taxpayers Association will host “A Twenty-Year Review of Wyoming Tax Reform 2000 Forum” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The program can be viewed live on the WyomingPBS YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/c/WyomingPBS/live.
The program includes an overview of the fiscal landscape from 1997, 2007, 2020 and a history of Tax Reform 2000. A special message from Gov. Mark Gordon will be presented during the program.
Remarks with additional comments on the process, testimony, outcomes and legislative action will come from special presenters, including: former Sen. John Hines, former Sen. Dan Sullivan, Michael Walden-Newman, Erin Taylor, Buck McVeigh, Johnnie Burton, Bobby Rolston and Dave Picard.
Following the presentation, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Craig Blumenshine on previous and future challenges. Panelists include: Dan Noble, director, Wyoming Department of Revenue; Sen. Cale Case, Senate Revenue Committee chairman; Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, House Revenue Committee chairman; Sen. Eli Bebout, Senate Appropriations Committee chairman; and Ashley Harpstreith, WTA Executive Director.
Full Wyoming Tax Reform 2000 documents can be found at https://www.wyotax.org/wyoming_tax_reform_2000.aspx. Members of the public interested in submitting questions may remit to wyotax@wyotax.org for the live discussion by Monday, July 27.