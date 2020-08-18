WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marking a major milestone in tax administration, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that taxpayers can now submit Form 1040-X electronically with commercial tax-filing software.
As IRS e-filing has grown during the past 30 years, the 1040-X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, has been one of the last major individual tax forms that needed to be paper filed. Monday’s announcement follows years of effort by the IRS, and the enhancement allows taxpayers to quickly electronically correct previously filed tax returns while minimizing errors.
Making the 1040-X an electronically filed form has been a goal for the tax software and tax professional industry for years. It’s been a continuing recommendation from the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC) and Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).
Currently, taxpayers must mail a completed Form 1040-X to the IRS for processing. The new electronic option allows the IRS to receive amended returns faster while minimizing errors normally associated with manually completing the form.
Since the tax-filing software allows users to input their data in a question-answer format, it simplifies the process for them. It also makes it easier for IRS employees to answer taxpayer questions since the data is entered electronically and submitted to the agency almost simultaneously.
For the initial phase, only tax year 2019 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR returns can be amended electronically. Additional improvements are planned for the future.
About 3 million Forms 1040-X are filed by taxpayers each year.
Taxpayers still have the option to submit a paper version of the Form 1040-X and should follow the instructions for preparing and submitting the paper form. Those filing their Form 1040-X electronically and on paper can use the “Where’s My Amended Return?” online tool to check the status of their amended return.