CHEYENNE – Ignite Wyoming is encouraging students, parents, communities and fellow educators to honor teachers during this coming week, which is Teacher Appreciation Week.
In the past few weeks, our schools have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our school teachers have stepped up to provide learning opportunities for students in ways that no one could have imagined just two months ago, and all Wyoming education professionals have been the foot soldiers removing roadblocks to ensure our students have access to food, supplies, connectivity and instructional opportunities while simultaneously protecting the public health of their communities.
Join Ignite Wyoming in celebrating these frontline heroes during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4-8. They are challenging all parents, students, communities and fellow educators to post a short video, picture or story about their favorite teacher.
Tag Ignite Wyoming on Facebook or Instagram to show your support for the amazing things our teachers do all year long.