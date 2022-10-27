Moms for Liberty organize and attend Stop the Sexualization of our Children

Members of the Moms for Liberty group attend a "Stop the Sexualization of Our Children" event they helped organize along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER – A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago.

“It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience.


