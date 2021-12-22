CHEYENNE – With the generous donation by a local community member, more than 300 teddy bears will be under many Christmas trees this year.
"We are extremely grateful for the unexpected donation," Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund Director of Entertainment Joe Lopez said in a news release. "Without this contribution, we wouldn't have been able to share quite the same Christmas spirit with our neighbors."
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund held a teddy bear giveaway in early December. The board of directors had hopes that this first-ever event would give many children the opportunity to have a classic gift and a new best friend.
"What a fantastic show of support from the Cheyenne community for this event," said Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund President Jeremy Lopez. "It was great watching a teddy bear call out to a child, a special moment to witness."
Santa Claus joined the crowd and could be heard laughing the whole day. Hot chocolate warmed the hands and bellies of parents and children alike. Cheyenne residents gathered to celebrate and enjoy the joys that children bring during the holidays.
"Our turnout was so wonderful, together, as a board, we have decided to continue this event for Cheyenne. It is our way of giving back to the community when they do so much to support the volunteers of Cheyenne during the last full week of July every year," said Jeremy Lopez. "From the entire Volunteer Crisis Fund Board of Directors, thank you Cheyenne!"