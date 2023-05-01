A statue titled “Say Cheese!” stands near a playground in Lincoln Park on Monday. The park is located at 315 E. Eighth St. in south Cheyenne, just east of Johnson Pool and the former Johnson School building.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is continuing its investigation of a shooting at Lincoln Park as a homicide after the 15-year-old female victim was declared deceased Monday morning.
The unidentified girl was injured in an incident police officers responded to early Sunday morning. They were dispatched at approximately 12:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Lincoln Park, located at 315 E. Eighth St., east of Johnson Pool, according to social media statement by CPD.
At the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical for treatment, where she was in critical condition throughout Sunday.
Based on information obtained during the initial investigation, officials said it is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives have identified several people of interest.
CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Sunday afternoon that no additional information was available, but that detectives were working to determine the motive and exact circumstances that led up to the shooting. This remained the same Monday.
The Cheyenne Police Department's social media pages will remain the official source of updates.
Detectives are working to follow up on all leads and public tips. If residents have any information related to this incident, they should contact CPD Detective Mike Fernandez at 307-633-6638. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.