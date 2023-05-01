CheyennePoliceCarFILE2.jpg

Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is continuing its investigation of a shooting at Lincoln Park as a homicide after the 15-year-old female victim was declared deceased Monday morning. 

She was injured in an incident police officers responded to Sunday night. They were dispatched at approximately 12:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Lincoln Park, located at 315 E. Eighth St, east of Johnson Pool, according to social media statement by CPD.

