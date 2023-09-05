Lander Journal

LANDER — Drug and alcohol use among teens in Fremont County is a growing problem. Between last year and this year, juvenile misdemeanor citations in Lander more than doubled, going from 59 to 121, and the majority of these citations have to do with drugs or alcohol.

