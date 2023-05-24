CHEYENNE — Cheyenne resident Joey Carabajal Jr., 18, turned himself in to police on May 17 after he was unable to be located during a high-risk warrant service.
The Cheyenne/Laramie County Joint SWAT team conducted the warrant service for his arrest May 12 at a residence in the 1000 block of West Leisher Road, and was called “due to Carabajal Jr.’s violent history.” Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said during the SWAT call, tear gas was deployed following multiple commands for Carabajal to exit.
Officials said the area was cleared the night of the warrant service without locating Carabajal, and officers continued to search for him until he turned himself in without incident five days later. During that interim period, CPD issued a call on its Facebook page for information about Carabajal’s whereabouts.
The warrant was for bond revocation after Carabajal was charged in connection with a stabbing at the Lamp Lounge in May of 2022. He was taken into custody and transported to the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder the day after the stabbing, according to a press release initially sent out by CPD last May and forwarded to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday by Farkas.
Farkas could not provide details on the bond conditions that were broken or the pending hearing, and a Cheyenne Police records request was not processed before press time. Carabajal was a juvenile at the time of the incident, and additional court records were not available to the public.
Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds agent James Pulver was hired as Carabajal’s agent and posted the $20,000 surety bail bond nearly a year ago. He said he has been tracking the Cheyenne teen with an ankle monitor for months, and Carabajal has been going to community college to earn his GED while adhering to the conditions of the bond.
Pulver said he was surprised a high-risk warrant service was issued because Carabajal has deep ties to the community, and a scheduling conference was planned for the week after the SWAT team went to his home. He said he didn’t believe his client was a flight risk or violent, and neither the courts nor the police department contacted him by phone to make him aware that his bond was revoked.
The bail bond agent used his sources to get in contact with Carabajal following the SWAT operation and said the teen asked for him to come down from Casper and take him to the detention center. Pulver fed Carabajal a meal, brought his loved ones to the drop-off area in front of the jail and filmed Carabajal turning himself in.
Pulver said he was frustrated with the high-risk warrant service, as well as the alleged reason Carabajal’s bond was revoked.
Pulver received the affidavit of probable cause for Carabajal’s arrest and said it included statements from confidential informants alleging they were with Carabajal the night of the recent drive-by shooting April 30 at Lincoln Park. He said they accused the teen of having a gun and planning to use it to “shoot up” the assailant’s home and possibly harm himself.
Carabajal was confirmed to be at the park during the time of the incident, according to testimony from CPD Detective Mike Fernandez during a preliminary hearing for 17-year-old shooting suspect Johnny Munoz. Munoz has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and separate conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and accessory before the fact to first-degree murder charges were filed against Julian Espinoza, 16, for driving the vehicle Munoz was in.
Fernandez said Carabajal believed he was the target of the attack, since he was located near BayLee Carabajal-Clark, 15, who died from a gunshot wound to the head, and “due to a pending second-degree charge.” Carbajal-Clark has been identified as Joey Carabajal Jr.’s cousin.
Pulver added that there were rumors flying around that Joey Carabajal Jr. was connected to a separate stabbing at South High School in January, but he said they were not true. He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation reached out to Pulver in February, asking about another cousin of Carabajal, who Pulver claimed was eventually arrested.
A warrant was issued for attempted second-degree murder in February, but the police department issued a statement saying that they couldn’t provide the minor’s information.
Since the case is open, and the Lincoln Park homicide investigation is ongoing at this time, the police department could not provide further details on interviews or the warrant service, Farkas said.
