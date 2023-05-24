CHEYENNE — Cheyenne resident Joey Carabajal Jr., 18, turned himself in to police on May 17 after he was unable to be located during a high-risk warrant service.

The Cheyenne/Laramie County Joint SWAT team conducted the warrant service for his arrest May 12 at a residence in the 1000 block of West Leisher Road, and was called “due to Carabajal Jr.’s violent history.” Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said during the SWAT call, tear gas was deployed following multiple commands for Carabajal to exit.

