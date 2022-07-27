...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility to near 0 miles in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
CHEYENNE – An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.
Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. This is in contrast to the previous charges levied against Xavier Sanchez, which carried possible sentences of 20 years to life in prison.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.
As part of his plea, Xavier Sanchez admitted to “blindly” firing one shot at the window of an apartment he knew was occupied. No one was injured by that round. Sanchez said he used a .45 pistol given to him by Raymond Sanchez.
Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Raymond Sanchez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The state agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charge as part of a plea agreement. His sentencing is set for early October.
Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to Barlow’s killing having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between families.
At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow. When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.
Raymond and Xavier Sanchez, along with Xavier’s friend, then fled the scene.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.