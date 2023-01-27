CHEYENNE — Angelina Harrison was a cherished member of her community, and it’s important to remember her as such, her parents say.
The 16-year-old was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9. Three individuals have been charged in connection with her death.
But in life, Angelina loved to laugh. She was loyal to everyone she cared about and was both tomboy and a girly-girl. She would have wanted her friends to talk about what they’re going through, and her parents, David and Amanda Harrison, say they’re here to listen.
“It’s OK to talk about her, and it’s OK to say her name,” David said. “It’s OK to say that this hurts, and it’s OK to laugh at funny memories with Angelina.”
In the days following Angelina’s death, Triumph High School Principal Troy Lake said that the entire Laramie County School District 1 community was grieving, with school social workers and school psychologists on campus, along with additional counselors from the district to support student needs. Angelina’s parents say that this supportive response — one they have felt from the majority of the Cheyenne community — is what Angelina would have wanted.
“That is what Angelina would want. She would have wanted friends to pull her aside, tell her what was happening, so she could help them,” Amanda said.
In the weeks following the incident, the Harrisons said they have tried to maintain an open door for Angelina’s peers, who have organized events and shared memories in their daughter’s honor. And they’ve found comfort in the stories Angelina’s friends, co-workers and others have shared with them.
“One of the things that has touched us the most is that we’ve received so many messages from people, from her school counselor, people that knew her as friends, classmates, people that she worked with,” Amanda said.
“They are sharing stories about how she impacted their lives, helping them through difficult situations, sticking up for people who couldn’t stick up for themselves. Just being the kind, sweet, compassionate person we knew her to be.”
Angelina was born in Cheyenne on Sept. 14, 2006, and spent her earliest years here. Her parents moved with Angelina and her brother, five years older than her, to southern Georgia when she was a toddler. There, they made cherished family memories in a warmer climate, often by working on her dad’s motorcycle together. They returned to Cheyenne when Angelina entered kindergarten.
“When she was little, she was such a tomboy. She had tried ballet for a year and decided it wasn’t for her. She played flag football for several years and really enjoyed it, because I think she enjoyed being rough and tough, and had athletic ability,” Amanda said.
Angelina also played volleyball and became a “girly-girl” in her teen years, her mom said. She enjoyed makeup and started thinking about going to cosmetology school.
“She would do her friends’ makeup and would try and do mine,” Amanda said. “At the same time, she still had that tomboy side.”
When she was younger, Angelina wanted to be a teacher, influenced by a couple of great teachers in Cheyenne’s schools. She had only recently started thinking about being an attorney, her mom said.
“I think that came from her desire to help people and stand up for what is right,” Amanda said. “But, like any 16-year-old girl, I don’t think she had it all figured it out yet.”
Angelina and her dad would often go out to lunch to talk about the future, David said.
“She was talking about college, but she was still 16. She was just figuring life out,” he said.
Amanda was very close to her older brother, Donivon, who will be 21 in March, her mom said. From a bewildered big brother and tiny baby sister, the pair grew into best friends who would go on drives together, Amanda said.
“He would pick on her, she would pick on him, and they teased each other,” Amanda said. “But as they started getting older, they developed that close brother-sister friendship, sharing secrets and inside jokes. They both had a love of music, so they would go for drives and just listen to music and sometimes talk, and sometimes say nothing at all.”
“They were very, very close,” David added.
Angelina was always true to herself, he said. And she was fearless.
“She didn’t let the status quo drive her opinions or her thought processes or who she hung out with. If she loved you, she loved you,” David said. “She was the kind of person that I strive to be every day. I try not to pass judgment, I try to value other people’s perspectives. She didn’t have to try. It was just who she was.”
Amanda and David said they are still working through plans to honor Angelina’s memory, but they will not let her fade away.
“Something that is really close to our hearts is that we are not going to let Angelina’s name fade into the distance. We will figure out a way to let her legacy live on,” David said.