CHEYENNE — Angelina Harrison was a cherished member of her community, and it’s important to remember her as such, her parents say.

The 16-year-old was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9. Three individuals have been charged in connection with her death.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus