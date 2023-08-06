detox center

Denver Health’s inpatient teen opioid detox facility has a common room with views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, providing an area where teens can get some physical activity while undergoing treatment.

 MARKIAN HAWRYLUK/KFF HEALTH NEWS

DENVER — When Denver Health wanted to open an inpatient opioid detox unit specifically for teens, doctors there searched high and low for a model to copy. They didn’t find one.

Teens who land in emergency rooms with an opioid overdose generally receive naloxone to reverse the effects of dangerous drugs in their system and are sent home with a list of places they can go for follow-up care. But too often, those teens never seek additional help. They are left to suffer through the agony of withdrawal with no medications to ease their cravings. As a result, many, seeking relief, go back to opioids, often with tragic consequences.

