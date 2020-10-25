CHEYENNE – Though you’d never guess it from looking at his resume, Tucker Fagan has never had to submit a job application.
Instead, he let his work speak for itself, and it led him to incredible places, from briefing President Ronald Reagan on the country’s nuclear options to heading the Wyoming Department of Commerce to serving as former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis’ senior adviser.
Each opportunity was a stepping stone to the next, but Fagan never got caught up in his own personal career goals. He focused on supporting those around him and making a positive impact, and that philosophy opened many doors throughout his life that he wasn’t even looking for.
“I just did whatever job I had today, and I did it the absolute best I could,” Fagan said.
For his leadership capabilities and impact on the state and those he worked with, Fagan was awarded the 2020 Bill Daniels Ethical Leadership Award last week by the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The award recognizes community leaders who embody integrity, trust, accountability, transparency, fairness and respect.
“Mr. Fagan is really just a Wyoming gem. His application rose to the top of the pack for his decades of service, for mentoring others and for really embodying those key core values in his day-to-day life and actions, keeping the Code of the West alive and well,” said Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
Fagan’s work ethic and life philosophy were inherited from his parents, who raised six kids in a small town outside of New York City. His dad earned an honest living as a firefighter, instilling the “no man left behind” mentality in Fagan as a kid. Growing up in such a supportive household also reinforced Fagan’s belief that money isn’t everything.
Even though his family had no shower and never had a new car, his brother once told him, “We were born in heaven, and we didn’t know it.”
The safeness and love Fagan felt from his parents at home was evident in the way he conducted business. In his 30 years serving in the U.S. Air Force, Fagan said he never raised his voice at anyone, and no one ever raised their voice at him.
Instead of scaring those he led into doing good work, Fagan fostered a collaborative, constructive work environment where each employee felt valued and fulfilled.
“To me, that’s management: management is humanity. You recognize that people want to help. My job is just to create an environment where they want to come and do a good job, work together and enjoy each other,” Fagan said, noting the importance of being able to laugh about things at work.
It was that approach that stood out to Mary Randolph, who worked with Fagan when she was the director of the Wyoming Rural Development Council. Calling Fagan an “officer and a gentleman,” Randolph realized how special Fagan was to work with and nominated him for the Bill Daniels award.
“Everything he does is with such integrity and honor and for the best for the state of Wyoming. I don’t think in our lifetimes we ever meet someone that has accomplished as much as Tucker has,” Randolph said.
On top of his “‘gotcha’ sense of humor,” Fagan’s accountability and work philosophy earned him the trust of many high-ranking officials, which served him well throughout his career. After joining the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, Fagan took on the role as a missileer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, eventually becoming a missile combat crew commander.
He earned a spot in an elite group of eight military personnel who were chosen to build the U.S. Nuclear War Plan. After learning everything he could about nuclear weapons, the targets and the theory of war, Fagan received a call and was asked to produce President Ronald Reagan’s black bag, called the “football,” because he knew more about the plan than anyone else in the United States.
“One doesn’t carry the ‘nuclear football’ for the president of the United States without having earned the trust of some important people,” Randolph said.
Fagan taught the president and his senior staff the options, countries and timing of the plan, serving an integral role in the country’s national security operations.
Fagan said, “Here’s a kid from New York, son of a firefighter, went to a school you never heard of; grandparents, great grandparents came from Ireland with nothing; and I’m in the White House teaching the president of the United States.”
He would later go on to become the wing commander at F.E. Warren, where he was first stationed after joining the Air Force decades prior. After retiring from the Air Force in 1998, Fagan became even more deeply rooted in Wyoming, beginning a nine-year career in state government.
His fingerprints are on a number of improvements at the state, including dividing the Wyoming Department of Commerce into the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Each time an agency was facing difficulties or not running smoothly, Fagan was a go-to choice for Wyoming governors to get the programs back on the right track.
After “retiring” as CEO of the Wyoming Business Council in 2007, Fagan kept himself busy by running Cynthia Lummis’ congressional campaign in 2008, becoming her chief of staff for the eight years that followed.
“Tucker’s superb leadership and unmatched management skills allowed Wyoming’s congressional office to outpunch our weight with a small staff and effectively serve more than 500,000 constituents. With consistent integrity, kindness and commitment to excellence, Tucker has made Wyoming a better place,” Lummis said in a news release. “He is truly the best of the best and most deserving of this honor.”
But even with a lifetime full of incredible accomplishments, Fagan said what he’s most proud of is being a reliable, decent leader for those he worked with. To this day, folks he’s encountered over the decades still call him to ask for advice or help bringing a project to fruition, and he’s always willing to lend a hand.
When he was first stationed in Cheyenne, he said he never expected to build his life here. But the people he encountered in Wyoming gave him so many reasons to stay.
“I tell young people don’t ever say never, because you never know where you’re going to end up. You might think, ‘Hey, this is the best path for me. This is where I’m going.’ But where you’re going to end up, you just don’t know,” Fagan said. “By doing a good job, having a sense of humor and doing your best, that prepares you for things never expected; doors are opened that you didn’t even know about.”