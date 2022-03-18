CHEYENNE – The Saskatchewan, Canada-based folk-bluegrass ensemble The Dead South will perform at The Lincoln Theatre on July 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at www.thelincolncheyenne.com

According to publicity materials, The Dead South is a rock band without a drummer, a bluegrass band without a fiddler. For this self-styled four-piece string band, it’s about how, not what, you play.

There will also be a guest performance by the Tejon Street Corner Thieves, who hail from Colorado. 

