CHEYENNE – Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again, when the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of their "Keep The Music Playing" national tour.

The group will perform such timeless classics “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley” at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

For more information on The Kingston Trio "Keep The Music Playing" Tour and tickets, visit www.kingstontrio.com.

