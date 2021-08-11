...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Kingston Trio coming back to Cheyenne on Oct. 3
CHEYENNE – Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again, when the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of their "Keep The Music Playing" national tour.
The group will perform such timeless classics “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley” at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.
Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.
For more information on The Kingston Trio "Keep The Music Playing" Tour and tickets, visit www.kingstontrio.com.