As a few of Dorothy I. Richardson’s closest friends sat down in her quaint apartment to contemplate her nearly a century of life, it was said there would never be another woman like her.
“Just one of a kind,” said Mary Nystrom.
Richardson died on Nov. 11 at age 99.
She was known by many during the 75 years she lived in Cheyenne, with her most revered titles being Cheyenne Frontier Days’ “Lady in Red” and the Wyoming State Museum’s “Princess Laughing Scot.”
But to those who called her in the evenings, took her grocery shopping and saw her outside of the parades, she was described as self-sufficient, elegant, charming, loyal and, most of all, a true friend.
“She was fully immersed in Wyoming civic activity, and participated fully and enhanced our community,” said Dave Foreman. “She made it a richer community because she had a strong personality and character that was well known and recognized.”
Richardson was considered a staple of Cheyenne, but her rich history and background began outside of the United States.
She was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1922. Her father was an engineer and a captain in the Royal Navy, and her mother was a native of Wales. At the young age of 2, her mother died after contracting pneumonia on a ship traveling to India to visit where her father was stationed. Richardson would return to Scotland and be raised by her paternal grandparents in Edinburgh.
Before she moved out west to Wyoming when she was in her mid-20s, she attended a girls school in Scotland and worked as a bank teller during the start of World War II. She was engaged to a pilot in the Royal Air Force, but he was shot down and killed over Germany toward the end of the war.
It was then that she immigrated to the United States to live with her aunt and uncle, Mary and Willie Richardson. Six years after she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, she was officially sworn in as an American citizen by U.S. District Judge Ewing T. Kerr.
“She was exceedingly proud of the fact that she was self-supporting,” said Nystrom. “When she came to this country, she had to fill out all kinds of paperwork about the money she had so she could take care of herself here. And her aunt and uncle were her sponsors.”
Richardson settled down and built a life for herself as a local teller at the Stockgrowers Bank, which eventually became Wells Fargo. She retired 40 years later as head wire transfer clerk, and became even further immersed in the culture and community of Cheyenne.
In an interview with a reporter from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in 2017, she said, “I love Wyoming. I have the best of two worlds – Scotland and Wyoming.”
Her friends said nothing was more honest. She was dedicated to upholding and preserving her identity as a Scot and a Wyomingite.
Embellished in her signature red dress and bonnet she sewed by hand, she would take part in the Union Pacific Railroad portion of the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade for more than 50 years. She rode her horses until they were all retired, but continued to travel through the parade in convertible cars. Her last ride was when she was 97.
“I would watch her come riding sidesaddle and wave to her in the parade,” Foreman said.
Richardson was also a longtime member and president of the Scottish Society of Southeast Wyoming. She took on many other historical leadership positions, including the role of hostess during the candlelight holiday tours of the Historic Governors’ Mansion.
She also worked at the Wyoming State Museum as “Princess Laughing Scot,” often wearing buckskins and beaded moccasins she decorated herself. She shared her knowledge of Native American history with schoolchildren through the years, holding a close friendship with Princess Blue Water of the Lakota Sioux nation to learn and understand the culture.
And at an event Foreman held at his ranch with authentic ties to Scotland, she even served as the Scottish cultural interpreter. He said this was one of his fondest memories of her.
“She was adorned in her silk blouse, black velvet dress, her beautiful blue Richardson tartan, her coat of arms pin, and just gave a lovely lecture or discussion on the Scottish culture as it came to Wyoming and into the ranching community,” he said. “She added an awful lot to that tour, and the happiness and success of that event.”
There were many other moments Nystrom and Foreman described like these, portraying her as a treasure in Cheyenne society.
She was more than a community figure to them, though. Both held deep and intertwined friendships with her that lasted decades, which led them to the heart of her character.
They had hundreds of adjectives for her, but the most repeated were sincere, stubborn, generous and determined. They said she was a complex and fashionable woman, never to be found in blue jeans and T-shirts. She loved to dance. She refused to stop driving her pumpkin-orange 1974 Mercury Comet, called “Babe,” until she was 95.
And she will be missed.
“Every night at 6 o’clock, I would call, and we would chat for just a few minutes,” said Nystrom. “So, it gets to be lunchtime, it gets to be 6 o’clock, and I should be doing things for Dorothy. But she’s not here, so it’s a big emptiness.”