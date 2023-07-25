CHEYENNE – Although beloved carriage preserver Marietta Dinneen passed away at the age of 93 in June, her legacy carries on in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades.

Dinneen grew up on a dairy cow farm near Saratoga with her parents and her little brother, Tom Trowbridge, where her infatuation with Western heritage began early. She went on to the University of Wyoming, graduated with a degree in home economics and met her husband, Bill Dinneen, in the 1950s.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus