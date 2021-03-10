CHEYENNE – The Lincoln is reopening this spring.
Late Sunday evening, Cheyenne’s newest music venue announced nine upcoming shows that will mark the theater’s first of 2021. The last performance at The Lincoln took place Nov. 14 (Reformation Dance Company’s “Seven Deadly Sins”), and social media users have been commenting for several months to inquire about a reopening date.
As of publication time, The Lincoln will reopen Tuesday, March 30 for comedian Jim Breuer’s “Freedom of Laughter Tour” show (which was originally supposed to take place in December). Some $35 tickets are still on sale for both the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
The following spring and summer shows were also announced:
• The Runaway Grooms at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23
• In the Whale at 8 p.m. Friday, May 7
• Magic Beans & Schema Things at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15
• Tech N9ne at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17
• Steely Dead at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22
• Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28
• Christian Lopez at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26
• Float Like a Buffalo at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Visit www.thelincolncheyenne.com or call 307-369-6028 for more information.