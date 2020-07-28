CHEYENNE – The Lincoln is finally opening its doors as Cheyenne's newest music venue.
Originally slated to open in the spring, the pandemic offered the project some additional time for building renovations, and now owners Renee and Jon Jelinek have announced that the venue will officially open Friday, Aug. 14, for a concert featuring Ten Sleep native Jalan Crossland, a nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist and banjo player.
Adam Gruel, frontman from the band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, will also play Friday night, and Country Skillet will take the stage for the second night, Saturday, Aug. 15.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, tickets will need to be purchased in multiples of two to six.
A July 23 Facebook announcement state the following: "Here we go Cheyenne!!! We will open our doors with our first show on Friday August 14th!!! And while we have had to make some adjustments to our original plans, we are confident that we are going to give you the amazing experiences you are expecting from us, in a way that is safe and responsible!"
To help staff the new building, the owners are also hosting a job fair from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the theater, located at 1615 Central Ave.
They're looking to hire for a variety of jobs, including production, box office, bar and security positions, and applicants must fill out an online application prior to arriving. Applications can be found at: www.thelincolncheyenne.com/jobs. Come ready to be interviewed.