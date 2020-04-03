CHEYENNE – Dad’s Donuts and The Boys Brew had just opened its second location on Pershing Boulevard last month when fear of spreading COVID-19 shut it down, along with most of the restaurants in the city.
“It was pretty devastating. We’ve just been holding on,” said Heather Steelman, who co-owns the coffee business with her husband, Jason, and his parents. The coffee shop, whose original location on South Greeley Highway opened one year ago earlier this week, operates in tandem with the doughnut shop, which other members of the Steelman family run.
Starting this morning, from 6-11 a.m., both doughnut and coffee service will be available every day for delivery or pickup at the Dad’s Donuts and The Boys Brew location at 715 S. Greeley Highway. Customers can order in person in their cars or online. The Pershing location doesn’t have adequate parking for pickup and will not be open.
It’s not the setup the Steelmans and the rest of their family envisioned for the business when they opened last year. But “we decided we needed to figure out something,” Heather Steelman said.
Troubleshooting alternatives amid the sudden economic crises created by a global pandemic is something countless businesses have had to do over the past month.
The doughnut business had been steady for the family owned sweet shop until COVID-19 pushed public health officials to set social distancing guidelines. Those warn against spreading the virus via large public gatherings.
Dad’s Donuts and The Boys Brew took the warning seriously and closed. But the lure of sugar and caffeine are powerful.
Customers bombarded the family of coffee-roasters and bakers with hundreds of questions a day about when the business would start offering pickup and delivery services – like so many other restaurants in Cheyenne have already.
One of Jason Steelman’s initial concerns was having enough employees at one time to remain compliant with the standards state health officials have released and stay open full-time.
“The baker cannot touch anything in the front. The cashier cannot touch any of the doughnuts. The person making the coffee can’t touch the register,” he explained. “There are so many things you can’t cross-contaminate that to do it right, you would need about three people per station.”
Earlier this week, the doughnut and coffee crew, which employs about eight or nine total staff, had a trial-run on the delivery operation it plans to get fully underway this morning.
“Dad called us in for a meeting,” said Steelman, whose father, Fred Boykin, is the namesake of Dad’s Donuts. “We weren’t open for safety reasons. But he wanted to do something for the first responders. He’s been worried about them during this whole situation.”
Monday night, the doughnut shop’s three bakers worked without pay for several hours to make 200 dozen doughnuts – a mixture of glazed and cake. That’s 2,400 doughnuts that the business dropped off – along with nine gallons of fresh coffee – at local police stations, fire stations, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
“After we were able to do that safely, we talked about how we can reopen safely,” Jason Steelman said. “The way we have it set up now, there will be no cross-contamination. We’re shortening our hours to make it work. ... That way, we’re able to split up shifts, and people can have days off.”
Steelman said they’ve applied for some small business grants and other emergency funds to fill in for lost business during the pandemic. But while they wait for answers, Steelman said each employee – all of whom are family members – will receive pay on an as-needed basis, but that “everyone will be taken care of.”
Thursday afternoon and evening, the crew was back to some of their familiar preparations for a morning of selling doughnuts and coffee, like stocking milk and mixing doughnut batter.
Jason Steelman, who’s excited to return to his passion of coffee-crafting, said cleanliness is their top priority.
“We just want to get people the coffee and doughnuts they want,” he said. “But we wanted to make sure Cheyenne was safe first before we did this.”