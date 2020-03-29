CHEYENNE – Patrick Fitzgerald is always extra cautious this time of year. As a family nurse practitioner at HealthWorks in south Cheyenne, he takes flu season seriously.
But this, as everyone knows, is no normal flu season.
Fitzgerald and his wife, Rebekah, were watching the news closely when COVID-19 first started spreading throughout China in January. He had his suspicions that it would end up in the U.S., and by the time it did, the couple had already made sure they had all their basic grocery and cleaning necessities and some additional face masks.
But as positive cases of the novel coronavirus popped up in Wyoming, it became clear that Patrick needed to take additional precautions to keep Rebekah and their 10-month-old son safe.
“In health care, because we work around a lot of viruses in general, I usually don’t touch anything, go right to the bathroom when I come home,” he said. “Now, it’s gotten to the point where I don’t even want to bring clothes in with me.”
Instead, whenever Patrick gets home from work these days, he comes in through the back garage door and immediately undresses. He leaves his clothes in a pile away from any communal areas of the house, goes into the bathroom to wash his hands and takes a shower.
After he’s self-sanitized, he changes clothes and puts on a mask (Rebekah noted that the N95 respirators are desperately needed for those in the hospitals and clinics, so he only uses general surgeon’s masks at home). Then he’s able to interact with his family, though he tries to limit his touch as much as possible.
“It’s mentally taxing,” Rebekah said. “While the workload isn’t different, per se, the constant question (for him) is when is he going to come into contact with a positive individual, and what does that mean for his family?”
The choice for Patrick to continue living at home was something they decided together over the course of several discussions, she said, and they were OK with it because the spread of the pandemic in Laramie County isn’t as high in density as it is many other places. They recognize the risk, Rebekah said, but they will stay together as a family unit unless something changes and it’s time for another discussion.
They also agreed to limit their other contact with the outside world as much as possible, not leaving the house unless necessary (Rebekah is able to do her job as a spokeswoman for Wyoming Game and Fish from home). Patrick does most of the family’s grocery shopping, which he always does late at night, but on his days off, he tries to remain inside with the rest of the family.
“My husband is going to work every day to help people, and the best thing I can do to help support him is stay home,” she said. “We understand the importance of staying at home and limiting our exposure, so we’re trying to do all we can to abide by those rules. We know social distancing works … (it) makes us thankful for all those people who are essential personnel, (and that) goes all the way from health care workers to grocery clerks and truck drivers helping make our lives run.”
“I live under the mindset that either I’m infected or everyone else is infected,” Patrick said. “I think this is not just health care’s battle or war, this is all of Wyoming’s war. Everybody can be a hero if they choose to self-isolate, and if they choose to help their neighbors in need or elderly who are in poor health.”
The biggest challenge right now, Rebekah said, is helping other people to recognize the importance of staying at home.
“I grew up in Wyoming,” she said. “It’s easy to think we’re natural social-distancers because there aren’t a lot of people who live in the state. But most of us are concentrated in cities and towns … These folks are having to be out there serving to help people stay well, so everybody else can help in that effort to protect not only their loved ones, but my loved one.”