CHEYENNE – Reading body language is a core function of a typical Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
“Alcoholics Anonymous started with our co-founders meeting face-to-face, sitting around a table,” a member of a Cheyenne group of the alcohol addiction recovery program said.
Alcoholic Anonymous was first organized in the 1930s, and its mission centers on helping members to “stay sober and help other alcoholics achieve sobriety.” It’s the group’s policy that members remain completely anonymous in communication with the press.
“That sense of belonging and contact with one another is so important,” the member said. ‘What we see virtually may not be reality.”
But in Cheyenne, like almost everywhere in the country, virtual meetings – whether it be for work, socializing or self-improvement – are the new normal. And Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are no exception.
After COVID-19 first appeared in Wyoming, public gathering spaces, including schools, restaurants and churches in the area have shut their doors. It’s part of a nationwide social distancing campaign designed to curb the spread of the virus and avoid unnecessary deaths.
About two weeks ago, most of the 46 meeting groups in Cheyenne transferred their meetings online. Anyone who is interested can sign up online at http://www.area76 aawyoming.org/online-meetings/. Teleconference, video chats and individual phone calls have allowed the groups, which can have anywhere from 8 to 26 members, to talk and stay focused on recovery.
One of the most challenging populations of members to reach are the elderly, some of whom are resistant to attending a virtual meeting instead of a face-to-face one.
“We have some members who are used to going to three to five meetings a week. … Now, because of their compromised immune systems, they’re isolated inside their homes,” said the member, who has steadily been calling every local member to make sure they know about the virtual meetings.
The member said that even though they’ll hold remote group meetings “for as long as we need to,” it’s not replacement for the “language of the heart” an in-person conversation engages.
“When you’re sitting down talking to someone face to face, sharing the language of the heart, you form strong bonds,” the member said. “Sometimes you can get that over the phone, sometimes you can’t.”
Even still, they said COVID-19 is no excuse to delay seeking help for alcoholism, and that, in some cases, one or two members can meet people in person. From there, AA members can connect you with additional resources.
For more information, contact the AA hotline for Cheyenne at 307-632-7706 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org.