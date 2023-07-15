In a Wyoming town of less than 300 people, Ella Maxwell began to take her first steps out of the closet when she was in eighth grade.
She had known for most of her life that she was bisexual, but she decided she was ready to have personal, one-on-one conversations with each of her family members. She opened up to her close friends about her identity next, and eventually it snowballed into the community of Kaycee, Wyoming.
“I figured I would rather be myself and open with who I am, than just continue to try to lie about who I was and deny that part of myself,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Because it didn’t feel good, just pretending I was someone I wasn’t.”
Maxwell never bothered to hide or deny who she was as she headed into high school, despite being well aware of how unkind residents in her rural town could be to the few people who were open about being queer. She had watched others face backlash even after they graduated, and she was careful to surround herself with people who truly supported her.
However, it came at the cost of avoiding a large portion of her local community, and meant eventually transferring to a different high school almost an hour away her junior year.
“I don’t really interact with a lot of people that live in Kaycee,” Maxwell said. “They aren’t very accepting people. And I very much intentionally choose to only interact with people who I’m not going to feel unsafe or uncomfortable around.”
Now a 17-year-old high school graduate, Maxwell has spent her teen years advocating for herself and building up a supportive network. She wanted to experience the normal parts of being a teen, such as going on first dates, hanging out with her friends and enjoying her time in classrooms, rather than feeling ostracized.
Taking its toll
After coming out, she experienced harassment at Kaycee High School and struggled to be taken seriously. When she’d report being called slurs, or expressed how uncomfortable other students were making her, she was turned away. This motivated her to transfer to New West High School in Buffalo.
“Every time I tried to bring it to an adult’s attention, I was largely dismissed, being told I was overdramatic, or there was nothing they could do because it was a gray area,” she said. “Once I transferred to New West, I was never called another name again, I never had another problem with a staff member.”
Concerns of harassment extended beyond the classroom, though. When Maxwell began dating a girl for the first time in high school, she kept their dates private.
“I was very nervous that if we went somewhere, especially, like, within Kaycee, and we were holding hands or anything like that, there would be some serious backlash or safety issues,” Maxwell said. “I just never wanted to put myself or her in a position where we were unsafe.”
The Kaycee teen isn’t the only one who has experienced fear or backlash for opening up about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It is a statewide trend.
The Trevor Project produced a report in 2022 following the completion of a national survey on LGBTQ+ youth mental health in Wyoming. Thousands of people between the ages of 13 and 24 across the U.S. participated, and their diverse experiences were captured, providing critical insights into the suicide risk faced by young queer people and barriers to mental health care.
When it came to the Equality State, 78% of LGBTQ+ youth reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, and nearly 60% had suffered with symptoms of depression. This played a part in the significant suicide risk statistics, with 42% of those surveyed in Wyoming having seriously considered suicide in 2021.
In the same year, 17% of Wyoming’s queer youth attempted suicide.
Struggling with depression and anxiety has not been the only challenge faced by residents who responded. Forty-six percent experienced threat or harm based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, and 75% faced discrimination.
“I was really sad for a long time,” Maxwell said. “I didn’t feel any different as a person, but people treated me differently. I had a classmate, and he has literally not said one word to me since I came out. Which is fine. We were never really friends or anything, but it still really hurt.
“And it makes me really sad that there are other kids who are going to experience this. If another kid comes out as queer in Kaycee, this is going to happen again.”
For Maxwell and her peers, the statewide climate for LGBTQ+ youth has motivated them to plan on leaving Wyoming. While not all want to leave the towns where their roots are based and their loved ones still live, many feel other states would be safer for them.
“I wish that they didn’t feel the need to leave or that they didn’t really need to leave,” Maxwell said. “But at the same time, you can’t stay somewhere that you are not safe.”
A family in Worland has been grappling with the same plight.
An unconditional love
Christy and Brandon Vickers have had to determine whether they must leave the place they call home or continue to resist reprisal for loving their 15-year-old transgender daughter as she is.
Grace Vickers is a rising sophomore at Worland High School, and she said she felt different from a very young age.
“When I started grade school, I kind of really started to feel like I wanted to be a girl,” she said. “I used to have daydreams about finding a genie, and my first wish would be to become a girl and have nobody question it or see anything different about it.”
She felt an instinct to hide it and was afraid to tell anyone because “even then, I could kind of figure out that may have not been the best thing to do.”
But her parents said they already had an inkling she may be a part of the LGBTQ+ community as they watched Grace play with dolls and twirl in dresses and skirts as a younger child. They never talked with her about it; instead, they just decided to be patient and wait to see who she would grow up to be on her own.
A few years down the road, a self-portrait of Grace is what truly set them down the path they are on now as a family.
“When she was 7, she drew a picture of herself,” said Christy. “I vividly remember she put that picture square on our refrigerator, where we would, of course, see it, and underneath it, it said ‘Grace.’ And so I just asked her, ‘Honey, is this you?’”
When Christy asked her daughter if the picture was of her as a girl, Grace told them yes. She also said she felt like a girl on the inside.
Making the transition
That was all they needed to accept who their daughter was, but it was a step into a whole new world.
Christy grew up in Worland and has spent most of her life there, except for going to college in Montana. The only person she knew who was gay was her cousin, who fully came out in his 40s. Christy taught students who were a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and her first transgender student was early in her teaching career, but there was a lot of learning to be done.
Her husband, Brandon, was born and raised in Texas, and he joked he was “a stereotypical Wyoming dude” at this point. He teaches in Washakie County School District 1, alongside his wife, and he had little background or knowledge on queer issues before diving in with Grace. He said he is still figuring it out as he goes along, and he doesn’t always say the right things or have the right instincts.
“Christy is amazing,” Brandon said. “Because she has such a nurturing, loving spirit. And that has helped me tremendously, just having a partner and a spouse who knows what to say and how to handle this.
“That’s been a challenge for me, but what hasn’t been a challenge is loving our kids.”
He said he wants to be the best dad he can be, and he was backed by Christy. She said they feel very strongly that their role and responsibility as parents is not to feel their children are extensions of themselves, and therefore they don’t have to be anyone but who they truly are.
Christy said they offered Grace the opportunity to begin hormone blockers in fourth grade, and she wasn’t interested. It wasn’t until she started to approach puberty that she felt the anxiety and gender dysphoria kick in, as she looked around at her friends who were boys growing up and talking about topics that made her uncomfortable.
They started the physical transition journey with the children’s hospital in Denver in middle school and changed her legal name from Grayson to Grace in eighth grade.
Risk of suicide
Christy said she knew she had to support and love her child because of the negative impacts of dysphoria or disconnection from loved ones if they feel isolated. She pointed to the suicide rate among LGBTQ+ youth.
“I think we’ve questioned if we’re doing the right thing. Most of the time we know, but every now and then, us as parents, I think you hope you’re not making a misstep,” she said. “But all we have to do is look at Grace or talk to her, and I think we both feel reaffirmed that we’re right, even though what we’re doing isn’t popular in the state of Wyoming, and it isn’t being well received.
“And I know that there was no other option for me except to support my child. I know the suicide statistics, and I would not want my daughter to become one of those.”
Transgender and nonbinary youth face an elevated risk of depression and thoughts of suicide compared to youth who are cisgender, meaning a person whose gender identity matches the sex registered for them at birth, and straight, including cisgender members of the LGBTQ+ community.
According to a 2020 peer-reviewed study by The Trevor Project, transgender and nonbinary youth were 2 to 2.5 times as likely to experience depressive symptoms, seriously consider suicide and attempt suicide compared to their cisgender LGBQ peers.
A national survey by the organization in 2022 further revealed that more than 50% of transgender and nonbinary youth in states across the U.S. considered suicide in the year prior.
And Wyoming already leads the nation for deaths by suicide per-capita, at more than double the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 data.
Christy and Brandon’s fears can often become a reality for others. Just two-and-a-half hours away from the Vickers, Maxwell said there was a young transgender boy who was very much like her brother, and he committed suicide in 2017 after coming out in Kaycee.
“I see that serious risk, and I am concerned about it,” Maxwell said. “Mental health is not something to be taken lightly. And then, when you add things like legislation that attacks these kids, and not a lot of support for them within the state, you’re amplifying the risk of having actual dead children, and I think that’s very scary.”
Grace said if she weren’t able to express herself the way she wanted to, she would be extremely miserable. She credits her parents’ support to helping her mental health exponentially, even when she struggles with depression and anxiety.
She said your identity defines you, and it makes her mad at people who try to stifle and stop people from being authentic.
“I can’t put into words how much unconditional love and support has really helped me grow and become myself,” she said. “Especially with seeing a lot of other trans teenagers and even being friends with some teenagers who don’t necessarily come from supportive families.”
Community backlash
Similar to Maxwell, Grace has found a safe haven with her parents in her rural town of 5,000. It doesn’t mean she and her family haven’t felt the negative impacts outside the walls of her home, however.
Christy and Brandon said they have a wonderful and close-knit network of friends and allies who love them and have their backs, but they try to protect Grace from hurtful posts on social media or letters to the editor in the local newspaper.
“There’s been two times where I felt like she was physically being threatened,” said Christy. “And they both came from social media, of course. One was a dad, and we know him. And he was clear in his social media that he was going to handle the situation in a physical way, and go after our kid. And then the other time, an anonymous person posted about what they were going to do to her.”
Then there are the face-to-face complaints Grace gets about using the women’s restroom, or bullying she experienced as she began to physically transition.
Legislative threats
But one of the largest threats to their lives isn’t in school hallways or walking through town. They said it is at the state Capitol.
The Wyoming Legislature has considered many bills that critics have deemed anti-trans or anti-LGBTQ+ in the past few legislative sessions, including bans on gender-affirming care for minors in the state and following a structure similar to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay’’ bill. Local lawmakers pushing for the bills have contributed to a nationwide trend, as the Human Rights Campaign reported more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures across the country this year.
At the end of June, an official from the Human Rights Campaign told the WTE that 78 had passed into law, with several more on or approaching the desks of state governors. One of those was a bill that went unsigned by Gov. Mark Gordon after the most recent session but went into effect July 1.
It bans transgender girls such as Grace from participating in high school-sanctioned sports and creates an avenue for a sports commission to review female students hoping to compete if the law were challenged.
Many LGBTQ+ advocates in the state see this as only the beginning.
Access to care
Kota Babcock is among those advocates. He identifies as a bisexual and transgender young adult living in Laramie who uses he/they pronouns. He works for Wyoming Equality, an advocacy group that aims to make LGBTQ+ communities in Wyoming feel safe, valued and celebrated within the state. He is the organization’s statewide health care community organizer, and he supports patients with care navigation, such as figuring out what insurance covers or getting surgery consultations.
He also ensures they have access to affirming providers who won’t question their sexuality, gender identity, partners or the medical services they seek. But he fears the political climate in Wyoming may put many of his clients, youth and adults, at risk of losing medication and other resources, leaving them to pick up the pieces and move away.
“You can’t just decide that you’re not going to be on a medication you’ve been on,” Babcock said. “Some people have been on these hormones for 30 years and are worried about access to it.
“It becomes more than just worrying you’re going to have to switch something. It’s worrying about if you’re going to have to find a way to pay five grand to move across the country, or if you’re going to have to worry about buying a new car so you can leave sooner, because your current car can’t get there.”
Babcock himself plans to move to the state of Washington in a year after seeing the bills coming forward in the Wyoming Legislature, not wanting to risk losing testosterone or being in an unsafe environment.
Other residents are considering whether to make a similar decision.
Christy and Brandon Vickers watched the legislation being introduced this spring and became worried their family may be torn apart. One parent would likely stay in Worland and hold down a job, while the other would take Grace to a state where she could still have access to gender-affirming treatments, such as Colorado.
“Laws should be passed to protect state citizens, not to be used as a bludgeon to attack them and go after them,” said Brandon Vickers. “We certainly would be attacked, and we would feel like those laws are weaponized against us, where I feel like good laws and fair laws should protect people and make the state or community stronger and do no harm.”
Facing criminalization
Even the accusation of criminality itself caused great frustration and anger for the two parents. Christy said she would go down fighting, and Brandon felt a sense of betrayal after spending two decades teaching the kids in his community. He said they wanted to raise their own healthy children, but also create healthy adults through their teaching and influence on their lives.
He never imagined he might be viewed as an enemy to Wyoming family values.
“I feel like each family should have the freedom to celebrate their own values,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a universal value system for Wyoming families or people. There’s a lot of diversity in the way that people worship and the personal decisions that people make. And, in my mind, lumping all Wyoming people into one group or one system is incorrect.
“The definition of being an American citizen is freedom and equality, but particularly freedom. As Americans, we celebrate freedom in both parties, and that blanket statement that trans people and the LGBTQ+ community (are) somehow against Wyoming values is really untrue.”
Grace reflected on her reaction to the negative national and statewide rhetoric, and she said it is disheartening to stay in a place you love so much but to feel so hated. She doesn’t know where her future lies, but she said being a transgender adult in Wyoming would leave her afraid for her own personal safety.
“It’ll be a lot easier to experience an adult-on-adult crime instead of an adult-on-child crime. And that does make me worried that if I’m living alone here, there’ll probably be a good chance that I could be hurt. Or the worst scenario: killed.”
She lives in a state where 25 years ago, Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming, was attacked and left tied to a fence in a field outside of Laramie. He died five days later after succumbing to his severe head injuries in a hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. His murder led to both national and international attention to hate-crime legislation at all levels of government, according to the Matthew Shepard Foundation.
At 15 years old, Grace has already spent years taking her safety and other people’s beliefs about her core identity into account.
Feeling the pressure
Mental health experts such as Cheyenne counselor Lindsay Simineo recognize the weight this can have on LGBTQ+ youth in the state.
“Feeling emotionally, mentally or physically threatened the majority of your day — you are going to be living your life in a constant fight-or-flight response,” Simineo told the WTE. “Which then causes major detriments in not just your friendships, but also how you perform at school.
“Also, in memory lapses, if you are so worried about what threat may be around the corner, you’re not going to remember to get your homework done. You’re not going to remember that you have chores to do. Things are going to fall through the cracks because you are trying to assess your safety.”
It can also impact the kinds of relationships that develop.
“You’re not going to be as open to new experiences and new friendships and new relationships,” she said. “And so I think, absolutely, there’s a piece of ‘I need to be guarded in this environment in order to keep myself safe.’ And so it is not just isolating in nature, because of the way Wyoming works, but it’s isolating in the way it’s designed. I cannot build a connection, because connection is risky.”
Simineo serves many Wyomingites from all backgrounds, but she specializes in seeing LGBTQ+ adolescents. She reported the trends she has been seeing among this clientele and said the current landscape for these teens in Wyoming is tense.
“The majority of my adolescent clients are talking about not just what it is like to live in Wyoming, but as a member of the LGBTQ community, the consequences that come along with that,” she said. “They report a very swift change within the school culture, as opposed to pre-COVID. It may not have been accepting, but it was more of ‘leave well enough alone.’
“Whereas now, in the current climate, they feel more targeted. They feel more sought out.”
LGBTQ+ youth pay attention
They notice the influence the media has over residents and how it trickles down from the parents at home to the children at home, and when those students go to school and repeat the negative rhetoric, it infiltrates their schools, she said. Simineo said her clients are also taking in what is being proposed in the Legislature.
“They are paying attention to what is being passed or proposed legislatively in Wyoming, as well as across the country,” she said. “That we’ve had the most anti-LGBTQ bills in 2023 than we’ve ever had in U.S. history.”
The counselor believes it sends a message that queer youth are not welcome and said it’s incredibly hard to counter that. It doesn’t matter if the bill passes or not, she said they can only see its purpose.
Like the teens Simineo referenced, Maxwell has her ear to the ground. She said her impression of the reasoning used to bring these kinds of bills forward is that lawmakers and government officials are protecting kids, and it is a disguise.
“For the most part, what I think they’re hoping to do is scare enough queer people as kids into staying hidden for their adult lives,” she said. “Which is very sad, because, like I said, instead of protecting kids, you’re increasing the risk of their chances of committing suicide. And that is a very scary thing that I feel like a lot of people choose to ignore. But I just do think that queer kids are being particularly attacked in the Legislature.”
An upward trend
Human Rights Campaign Senior Director for Legal Policy Cathryn Oakley has been tracking this kind of legislation nationwide and focuses on passing nondiscrimination laws and combating anti-LGBTQ bills.
She has seen the uptick in hundreds of bills deemed discriminatory and said the Human Rights Campaign declared a national “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ Americans for the first time in its 40-year history in June. They also issued a guidebook that includes health and safety resources, a summary of state-by-state laws and information designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers or those living in “hostile states.”
This increasing trend has been seen since 2015, when the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which required states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and recognize same-sex marriages. She said there was a legislative backlash to the marriage equality decision, and opponents who advocated for the criminalization of same-sex relationships needed to shift their focus.
“Those folks have recently done interviews with the New York Times, where they’ve said after marriage equality, they didn’t really have a boogeyman. And so they were throwing spaghetti at the wall — that’s their metaphor — to see what stuck,” she said. “What stuck was trans kids, because that’s something that even fair-minded folks just don’t really have all the information about.
“And so, fair-minded folks, people who believe in equality, generally speaking, have a couple of questions around what it means to be a trans young person that puts them in a position where they are susceptible to misinformation and disinformation, because they don’t know what the truth is.”
While the target remains on transgender kids and LGBTQ+ youth as a port of entry, Oakley said they are coming for trans adults next.
Oakley believes there will be ramifications for political leaders who show that they’re ready to take on legislation against the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, but especially when going after youth. She said it will lead to catastrophic loss.
“A state like Wyoming, which worries about things like brain drain, and worries about trying to figure out how to keep people here in Wyoming ... bills like this give folks every incentive to leave as soon as they can,” she said. “And it’s not just the folks who are directly impacted. There’s a huge ripple effect.
“Lots of other folks are going to be taking away that same message, even if it doesn’t apply to them.”
However, ACLU of Wyoming Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano said it doesn’t just push out the queer youth that live in the state. He said it makes Wyoming feel like a place that doesn’t want to welcome any new LGBTQ+ residents and visitors in.
Let kids be kids
Serrano said queer people just want to be treated and accepted like everyone else, and this new attitude isn’t the Wyoming way. He was born and raised in the Cowboy State, and he said there has always been racism and discrimination. But overall, it was a “live and let live” state.
He told the WTE he doesn’t understand why the national political theater is polluting his communities. Nor does he appreciate the impact it has on children. He said it is hard enough to ask an adult to be brave and to stand up for themselves and their identity in public or at the Capitol, and for a young person to do it is even more incredible.
“I wish kids could just be kids, regardless of what gender they are,” he said. “And that we didn’t have to spend so much time talking about what kids should and shouldn’t be doing, rather than just letting them be kids. It’s just really depressing at times.”
He has been in classrooms with Gay-Straight Alliance organizations teaching “know your rights” training and said it was inspiring to see young people get the information and resources to make them feel empowered. He can see them begin to utilize their voice, but he said it’s concerning at times because not every child has a support network, and advocacy can cause burnout or mental health issues.
He argues this compounds when there isn’t enough mental health care access in the state.
“But I will say one thing I’ve learned working with a lot of LGBTQ+ young people is that they’re strong. They’re very strong,” he said. “So while I do worry, and while I do stress and build anxiety, because of all of those dark, scary thoughts — I am hopeful because I have seen the strength of these young people. And I’ve seen the fearlessness that some of them have.”
Preparing to advocate
Sara Burlingame, executive director of Wyoming Equality, has been working closely with organizations such as the ACLU of Wyoming and described the environment as full of uncertainty and terror for LGBTQ+ youth.
Normally, LGBTQ+ youth turn to their parents, teachers and other adults in their life when they face uncertain times, said Burlingame. Now, with the current political climate and legislation, they have to face this uncertainty and terror without guidance from adults they trust.
She said the state is failing as a community, because youth don’t feel safe being who they are, who they have crushes on or how they present their gender. She cited testimony from city council meetings in Campbell County, where members of the public said they didn’t feel safe leaving the meeting and walking to their car in the parking lot after voicing support for an anti-bias crime ordinance.
“They will take their talent. They will take their beautiful brains and skills someplace else, and some other state will benefit from the money we put into their education and raising them,” she said. “They will go someplace where they can experience equality, and it is nothing but a damn shame that it cannot be here in Wyoming. And it won’t be until enough adults decide that nothing is worth hurting these children.”
She has been trying to build up spaces with her team that make them feel like they belong, whether that’s outdoors in Wyoming’s state parks or at Pride events in June. Burlingame said they need to see that the people who don’t want them to exist in the Cowboy State are a slim minority with just a very loud megaphone.
The former Cheyenne state lawmaker also facilitates children having their own voice alongside their families.
She said it is one of the roughest things Wyoming Equality does, and they have a checklist to sort through before taking youth to the podium in the Wyoming Legislature. They don’t ask students to advocate in the public eye without support at home or some form of training and background. Because not only is there a lot of pressure on them, but Burlingame said “gone are the days when you can count on legislators not saying cruel and demeaning things to children.”
In one case, a shy kid that Burlingame had known for a while offered to speak up. Knowing the nature of speaking in a recorded session, she warned them and the family that their words would go up on YouTube, a platform on which Wyoming Equality could not protect the child from the cruel words of strangers.
“This little sixth-grade kiddo said, ‘Yeah, but it’ll help our friends. Right? And they’re hurting,’” Burlingame said. “They’re so brave.”
But as children took the initiative to speak against the sports bill banning transgender girls or outlawing gender-affirming care for minors in the state, they also sent a different message to the Legislature.
Wyoming Equality brought 50 children from around the state to both the Legislature and the Supreme Court to learn about government processes on Civics Day. A lunch was also hosted with lawmakers, and Burlingame said people from both sides of the aisle came to meet with participants. When they were doing the welcome and orientation for it, they asked for a show of hands as to who was planning on staying in Wyoming after they graduated high school.
Out of 50, two said they wanted to remain in Wyoming, the state lovingly deemed a “small town with long streets.”
Burlingame asked them if they could tell them about their reasoning, and some joked that beyond the lack of hate-crime laws, it was the wind and winters. But she said most wanted a home where they don’t have to feel like they have to hide and look over their shoulder.
“That’s kind of beyond policy, right? It’s about life,” she said. “Do you have the same access to the constitutional right for liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”