In a Wyoming town of less than 300 people, Ella Maxwell began to take her first steps out of the closet when she was in eighth grade.

She had known for most of her life that she was bisexual, but she decided she was ready to have personal, one-on-one conversations with each of her family members. She opened up to her close friends about her identity next, and eventually it snowballed into the community of Kaycee, Wyoming.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

