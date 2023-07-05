...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County. In Wyoming, North Laramie
Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Lori Garrison poses for a photo as the new president of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne recently held installation of its club officers and Board of Directors.
Judge Alan Johnson presided over the ceremony. Lori Garrison took the oath of office as president of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne for the Rotary calendar year of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Officers took the oath to uphold the Rotary Club Constitution and club bylaws, as well as support President Garrison and President-Elect Beth VanDeWege, Past-President Traci Lacock, Secretary Mary Schwem and Treasurer Scott Fox.
The Board of Directors taking the oath or reaffirming their commitment to the club were Dave Bartlett, Tom Brantley, Jean Chrostoski, Jera Likely, Kirsten Malm, Bailey Nowak, Carly Rando, Larry Walters and Ed Wright.
The Rotary Club of Cheyenne meets at noon on Wednesdays weekly throughout the year. To learn more about the club, visit cheyennerotary.org.