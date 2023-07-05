Lori Garrison poses for a photo as the Rotary Club of Cheyenne President

Lori Garrison poses for a photo as the new president of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Rotary Club of Cheyenne recently held installation of its club officers and Board of Directors.

Judge Alan Johnson presided over the ceremony. Lori Garrison took the oath of office as president of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne for the Rotary calendar year of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus