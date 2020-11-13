CHEYENNE – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser has long been a staple of the holiday season, with the sounds of ringing bells greeting shoppers and reminding everyone of the spirit of giving.
While bell ringers will still collect donations in person this year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army is also kicking off a virtual aspect of the Red Kettle fundraiser for the first time ever. Starting today, residents and businesses will be able to donate online to support the mission of The Salvation Army.
The Red Kettle campaign normally begins with a big luncheon, but the folks at The Salvation Army knew that wouldn’t be an option with COVID-19, so they started brainstorming alternative options.
“There’s still a need in the community,” said Jim East, public relations committee chair for The Salvation Army of Cheyenne. “In a lot of cases, the needs are stronger than ever; there’s people with job loss or unexpected medical expenses or anything that could have come from everything that’s gone down this year. So we knew we still needed to come up with a way to raise money, but also to give people additional, safe options to donate.”
The fundraiser will begin today, Friday, Nov. 13, and stretch until Dec. 31, with the goal of raising $200,000 – all of which will be used to support The Salvation Army’s local service activities. To participate, you can drop cash or checks in the red kettles outside local shops or donate online at SalArmy.us/CheyenneKettleKickOff. For those who aren’t in the financial position to contribute funds, The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteer bell ringers.
Like many other nonprofits in Cheyenne, The Salvation Army has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for their services, as well as the inability to host regularly scheduled fundraisers. According to Corps Lt. Mistie Lamb, the demand for their food assistance has increased 110%, and they’re seeing a number of people who have never requested assistance seeking help.
“We’re just seeing a lot of people needing help. We have an uptick in the amount of requested assistance for utility and rental assistance,” Lamb said. “In general, the phone is ringing a lot.”
Given that, The Salvation Army has set its fundraising goal higher than in years past. All the money raised will support local The Salvation Army’s efforts, including serving more than 10,000 hot lunches, assisting with rent and utility payments, delivering more than 3,000 Christmas gifts to those in need, providing supplies to local disaster responders and distributing 4,500 boxes of food. For their holiday food boxes, The Salvation Army is also seeking turkey and ham donations.
“One of the main goals of this event, both traditionally and this year, which is nontraditional, is to raise awareness of The Salvation Army in our community. It’s also an opportunity for us, especially this year, to highlight some of the businesses that are coming alongside us and partnering with us,” Lamb said.
Even before the fundraiser officially launched, 31 businesses had already committed to sponsorships, contributing more than $33,000 thus far. Some businesses are hosting their own virtual red kettle fundraisers on their websites, where people can click The Salvation Army link to donate.
According to East, The Salvation Army has prioritized data security for these online donations. Instead of using Facebook as a donation platform, those wishing to contribute will be redirected to The Salvation Army’s site to ensure their data is secured and not sold to other companies through a platform like Facebook.
And while the fundraising will be done online, East assured donors that their virtual contributions will still be kept local.
“When you drop $1 in the kettle, you know that money’s going right here to the Cheyenne branch of The Salvation Army. And we want to make sure if you’re doing the same thing through your phone or on a computer, you get that peace of mind that the money is staying here; it’s going to help people here, and there’s plenty of people who can use the help,” East said.