CHEYENNE – Packed among vintage Western wear and Cheyenne souvenirs, a local legend could be found Thursday celebrating with supporters in her emporium of treasures.
Eighty-nine-year-old Ginny Macey commemorated 50 years of owning her Capitol Avenue store, The Emporium, where she has sold everything from parachute pants to military zoot suits. Cowboys such as five-time national rodeo bareback champion Bruce Ford came to see her for Wranglers and Levi shrink-to-fit 501s, and esteemed bands like Ricky and the Redstreaks were outfitted by her.
And if they couldn’t find the perfect fashion statement among the studded leggings or colorful hats, she would order exactly what she needed to put on the shelves for Cheyenne residents or visitors from faraway places – even at the cost of only selling one unique item.
Her daughter, Layne Macey-Cerrone, said her business practices have always played into the essence of who she is. Macey wanted to see others in the community get exactly what they wanted, because her dream was to make them happy.
She said when people come back through the door, even after many years, it feels like home.
“She wants to know the people,” Macey-Cerrone said. “This store is her joy. This store is what makes her happy and keeps her going, as far as the people coming in. As soon as she opens the door, she has friends.”
Macey moved to Cheyenne in 1971 with her husband, and they both decided to open separate businesses after he stopped working for Boeing. He established D’s Muffler Shop, while Macey decided to find a niche spot downtown.
She was a teacher in Montana before coming to what she described as the most beautiful place to raise their kids, but she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it seemed like she needed something else. Macey had no experience with sales or running a store, but she figured out the basics and found her real passion beyond ordering clothes or tinkering with a decades-old cash register.
It was connecting with every customer who came into The Emporium. She was curious about their lives and what direction they were headed, enamored by the story each person had.
“You learn something from everyone,” she said, “if you’re listening.”
The store has reflected their tales, as well.
With her decision to order groups of items at the request of her customers, she found her inventory reflecting the many jobs and interests of others. It seemed to take on a life of its own – even if some of the orders were outrageous. She laughed with her family and friends as she poked fun at the 20 different styles of jeans her daughter used to make her order.
But the most important part was that Macey-Cerrone got what her heart desired.
The Emporium owner’s empathetic and touching attitude followed her outside the door of the shop, though. It carried on in hundreds of grown-up children who visited her after they got out of school, and visitors coming from across the ocean for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Some were even in the shop from Pennsylvania watching Thursday's interview, declaring her legendary status or that “She could have made it anywhere.”
Mellinda Graham is another woman in Macey’s life who has felt her impact and hasn’t gone far. She has worked in The Emporium for nearly four decades and got her start after working in her father’s store that had the same National cash register growing up.
They have been nearly inseparable since.
“She would never tell you because she’s just kind of shy about what she’s done for all of us,” Graham said. “I kind of came from a dysfunctional family, and because of her, I was able to get my GED in life. She taught me in the back room with a history book – and she’s a second mom.”
Graham said it was one of the reasons she decided to stay at The Emporium. Although she had a natural knack for selling, and they were great business partners, Macey looked after her well-being on a deeper level.
This seemed to be the case of everyone walking through the door – as men blushed when she told them to eat nourishing food and mothers said Macey hemmed their son's jeans for years.
“She’s touched every part of my life,” Graham said.
