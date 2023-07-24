CHEYENNE — It wouldn’t be Cheyenne Frontier Days without 100,000 free pancakes.
The Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Frontier Days and hundreds of community volunteers have been coming together for decades to put on the free pancake breakfasts during the 10-day rodeo festival. On Monday, they kicked off another successful event, and Kiwanis Pancake Chairperson Lisa Trimble said they anticipated 5,000 people would line up for fresh pancakes hot off the griddle.
There are three opportunities for visitors to head down to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza during Frontier Days and join thousands in the breakfast tradition, and Monday was only the first of the week. Trimble welcomes hungry early morning risers to participate Wednesday and Friday between 7 and 9 a.m. before heading to Frontier Park or taking part in the other CFD festivities.
They’re sure not to be alone, as families and friends pack into makeshift benches, sit on the railing or stand with a plate of pancakes, paired with live country music and smiling faces. Last year alone, the community partners successfully fed 18,789 people over the course of the week, and CFD officials cite 1996 as their biggest achievement. Nearly 40,000 plates of pancakes were served during that year, which marked the 100th anniversary of the “Daddy of ‘em All.”
It makes great practice for the Kiwanis Club and local emergency services folks to implement a mass feeding exercise, preparing them to feed large numbers of people during natural disasters and emergencies. Trimble said they have nearly perfected the timing, even as the line travels all the way down 15th Street to the west of the plaza.
She said it’s the teamwork that gets crowds through quickly, with someone handing you pancakes and another pouring syrup.
Those who are serving the excited pancake breakfast-goers are a part of a 700-person volunteer team this year, and it’s what makes the event so successful.
Trimble said they can be found heading into the plaza at 5 a.m. to close off roads, work traffic, ensure safety, mix batter, flip pancakes or tend the stoves to keep the griddles hot.
“There’s so many little pieces that have to happen in order for this event to be successful. And it’s not just Kiwanians,” she said. “We take the lead, and we work with the Indians Committee from Frontier Days, but our local community really comes out and supports this. We have businesses that let their employees be here and spend part of their day serving and making pancakes.
“We couldn’t do it without a really great partnership and some collaborative individuals making it happen.”
Cheyenne resident Nick Panopoulos is among the volunteers who dedicate their mornings during Frontier Days to the cause, and he has been flipping pancakes for 40 years. It’s been a staple in his life since he was just a child, and even when he got married, he and his wife made it down to the Kiwanis pancake breakfast.
It has become second nature, as he cooks 24 perfect pancakes on the hot griddle and knows right when to take them off. The retired teacher said to flip them when they begin to bubble up all over, and only two minutes are needed between the time a Boy Scout pours the pancake batter and a visitor has it on their plate.
Panopoulos said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, despite the summer sun already baking volunteers and the crowds at 7:45 a.m.
“It gives back to the Cheyenne community,” he said. “It’s fun talking to different people from all over the country and all over the world, and just to see them standing in line for pancakes.”
Their hard work doesn’t go without recognition, as people stand in line and cheer on volunteers catching pancakes thrown their way, or applaud when they see the fresh blueberries, butter and syrup available to pile on.
Pancake breakfast first-timer Carson McCracken came from Utah with 15-year veteran Sophie Crawford for Frontier Days, and the pancake breakfast impressed them both. Crawford said she keeps coming back and had to bring McCracken because the food is good, the environment is great, and she’s always impressed with how fast the pancakes are made.
She grinned as McCracken shared his enthusiasm for the breakfast. He said it may seem like a simple thing, but it’s amazing to see the community show out.
“It’s really fun to get everyone together,” he said. “I love just embracing the cowboy, the western style, the culture and the values of this country. It’s been awesome to see.”
Another first-time attendee went less under the radar at the pancake breakfast held Monday, as she sat at a long table of rodeo royalty, giving autographs after their meal. Miss Rodeo Wyoming Raeta Cook came down from Sheridan to take part in the week’s festivities, and she got a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process.
She and other rodeo royalty from across the nation were flipping and catching pancakes, and sometimes dropping them, as they basked in the joy of the event.
“They have so much dedication to come as a community to share breakfast together, and I think that’s so awesome,” she said in wonder of the line already forming before 7 a.m. “It’s important, because when I think of Wyoming — I do think of that small-town feel, and events like this really bring out community together. It’s something that we can all share and experience at once.”
